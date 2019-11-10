FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a going to be a special occasion regardless for Florence Motor Speedway as it prepared to celebrate its 20th Annual Fall Classic on a recent weekend.
But thanks to a text message earlier in the year, an idea came about to do something even bigger for special group of race fans – military veterans.
“Kevin Chapman texted me a few months ago and started out talking about this program he had with limousines (Race Track Limos),” FMS owner Charlie Powell said. “Then we started talking about his organization, the Chapman House, and what he was doing there in helping veterans. I really believe in all the organizations that help veterans, because they’ve helped us.
“I think it will be a great thing for us.”
Originating out of Dallas in 2010, the Chapman House Foundation has operated as a nonprofit that builds homes for veterans and gives them a place to live along with a 12-step rehabilitation process if they are suffering from PTSD or something similar.
“We have continued with our partners at Home Depot who have shown tremendous support for veterans around the country,” Chapman said. “They have spent I think $2.8 billion thus far on veterans projects across the country.”
The foundation is funded through volunteers and donated materials, houses, buildings, vehicles and the revenue from the Race Track Limos business – which provides special marketing to businesses in the form of mobile billboards in limousines that have been custom designed to resemble race cars.
“We have a total of 26 limousines that Richard Childress Racing is helping us build to resemble NASCAR-themed race cars,” Chapman said. “Companies sponsor those race limousines not only as a regular service but to show up at special events – all while helping veterans in the process.”
The company moved to Salisbury, North Carolina, recently and has adopted the goal of building around 30 houses in the Rowan County area, but it also wants to help some of the smaller communities as well, Chapman said.
Such as Florence.
“We want to do two or three houses in Florence,” Chapman said. “We kind of feel like some of these smaller communities get overlooked at times. But Florence is definitely an area where veterans can use some help. ...
“The houses might be a typical three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that would need some renovating where Home Depot would come in and partner with us and bring 15-20 volunteers to help.”
Three to four veterans would be assigned to each house for approximately 24 months to help get them back on track, Chapman said.
“Whether that’s working closely with the VA hospitals or getting them to and from their appointments or any kind of job placement,” he said.
Prior to that, all Florence-area veterans were scheduled to have a special day of recognition and racing at Florence Motor Speedway on Saturday. All veterans were admitted free for all the activities during the Fall Classic’s second day.
“I’m all for whatever Kevin wants to do with this program,” Powell said. “We have qualifying and racing going on both days (of the event), and this gives veterans a chance to come out and enjoy a fun day of racing without having to pay.
“I’m all for helping them out in any way we can.”
