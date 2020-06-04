FLORENCE, S.C. -- About 150 protesters Thursday marched from Florence’s Manna House to the Florence City Center in protest of the death of Geo…

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second consecutive day, downtown Florence is the scene of a march today in memory of George Floyd, an African America…

PROTESTERS' EIGHT DEMANDS

1. Require each law enforcement agency to adopt use-of-force policies consistent with the "minimum force" standard instead of the current "objectively reasonable" standard.

2. Change the standard for prosecution of homicides by police officers so that they cannot escape justice unless they have clearly demonstrated the use of de-escalation tactics, reasonable alternatives to deadly force, and proportionality.

3. Mandate that all police officers have a duty to intercede, prevent excessive use of force, provide medical aid, and report excessive use of force to supervisors.

4. Create a review board with the power to self-initiate investigations on police misconduct. Enable citizens to file complaints to the board and make the board subject to citizen oversight and recall.

5. Cancel mandatory arbitration in the case of police misconduct firings. Make police terminations at the discretion of the police chief and the mayor, and make their decisions appealable to the local city council, thus putting the power back with the local citizens.

6. Forbid all police training with foreign military and intelligence agencies.

7. Require all police departments to dedicate 30% of the top of their website to the lives and stories of people killed by police.

8. Require that 1% of every police department budget go toward de-escalation training. Require that an additional 1% of the police department budget go toward de-escalation training for every officer involved in a fatality, up to 10%.