FLORENCE, S.C. — Anna Chilten came to the protest march held Thursday afternoon in downtown Florence with a mother's heart.
Chilten said her oldest son had a previous run-in with law enforcement.
"I have two boys," she said. "My oldest has had interactions with the police and has fought the police physically and came home to me. The police are supposed to be handling people that don't obey the law and [the people breaking the law] should still come home. In my situation, my son was wrong. He was handled by the police. And the judge was able to teach him a lesson that I couldn't teach him. He hasn't had any problems since then."
Some children, she added, need to learn lessons the hard way: with police officers and judges and not their parents, but all deserve to come home from learning those lessons.
"Death doesn't teach you anything," she added.
Chilten said she appreciated police officers. She said she worked a lot in the memory of Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner, who died following the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting in a Florence neighborhood, and knew that there were good police officers out there but that bad ones should be held accountable.
"As an older woman, we've dealt with this issue for way too long," Chilten said. "Every time, we get told that the police are going to get retrained and nothing seems to get retrained and it comes up again."
The march was held Thursday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and to advocate for change so that a similar death will be less likely in the future.
The march was organized by Willie Bacote, pastor of the Missing Link Ministry which is located next to but not affiliated with the Manna House.
Floyd, an African American male, died following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood. During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.
"It's OK to march," Bacote said before the march started. "It's OK to chant and sing and scream out but what is our purpose? What is our purpose? Aren't we tired of meeting like this? This is 2020 and we've been meeting like this since the '60s. It's time to stop. We will not ask for anything anymore because when we ask we get the crumbs from under the table. From this day forward we will demand."
The list of demands includes changing the standard of use-of-force policies, changing the standard for prosecution of alleged police officer homicides, creating a review board for police misconduct, canceling mandatory arbitration in the case of misconduct firing of police officers, forbidding all training with foreign military and intelligence agencies, requiring that 30% of the top of every police department website be dedicated to the lives of those killed by police, and that some of the police department's budget be dedicated to de-escalation training.
"We have to send a clear message," Bacote continued. "It's not about being seen. This is not about vanity. We're not here to be seen and to see how big the numbers can and how many people we can recruit or how many people can march down the street. [We're here] To stop elected officials from only telling us at the time of election that the need our vote and once they get our vote, it's all over. Stop falling for the Okie-doke. Stop falling for stuff that's not real."
He continued to say that it was good to see that several races were represented at the march.
"I've got a little Martin [Luther King Jr.] in me," Bacote continued. "I've got a little Malcolm [X] in me but I'm not afraid of anything because my master, my teacher, my boss, is Jesus Christ. I don't owe anything. You can't buy me. You can't change me. Because what God did for me, God did for me."
Bacote rode in a towed trailer during the march. As the truck pulled him, Bacote led the crowd in chants including "No Justice, No Peace" and "I can't breathe." He also encouraged people walking on the sidewalks to join in the march. At several points along the route, he encouraged the marchers to vote in the June 9 primary. He said that he didn't want to see someone marching with the group to get elected getting elected but someone who was active in the community all the time.
"If they don't keep their promises, vote 'em out," Bacote said before the march.
Several members of the Florence Police Department including Chief Allen Heidler joined in the march.
The march started just off Jarrott Street, turned left on East Pine Street, right onto Church Street, went across the Dr. Martin Luther King Bridge, turned left onto East Darlington Street before a stop for water and other refreshments just across the railroad tracks.
Thursday's high temperature was 89 degrees but felt hotter, according to data available on Weather Underground.
After a few minutes, the march turned left onto North Dargan Street, right on to West Evans Street, and then ended at the Florence City Center at 324 W. Evans St.
The protest march was the second in two days to be held in South Carolina's Magic City. A protest march Wednesday afternoon went from the Florence County Judicial Center to the King Bridge back through downtown to the judicial center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.