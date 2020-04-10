FLORENCE, S.C. – A manhunt Friday afternoon and evening along the CSX tracks and South Irby Street between National Cemetery Road and Sebrell Street ended with one person in custody and an ongoing investigation.
It wasn't clear Friday night how many people were at large.
The incident that led to the manhunt started at 3:38 p.m. on South Irby Street when a Florence police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a reckless driver, said Capt. Mike Brandt.
Someone in the red pickup truck fired on the officer and then sped away up Sebrell Street and then turned north along the tracks before running into a tree – at which time the people in the pickup ran from the truck.
The officer was not injured in the incident.
Officers from the Florence Police Department, deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and members of its K9 tracking team responded, set up a perimeter and started searching.
During the search, south-bound traffic on Church Street was detoured onto National Cemetery Road and the street was closed.
Traffic on South Irby Street was intermittently stopped or one lane of the street closed as officers and deputies held the perimeter.
A northbound CSX freight train was stopped on the tracks for part of the search – something that blocked the grade crossings along Dargan Street. Shortly before 6 p.m., rail traffic resumed.
The manhunt ended at approximately 6:45 p.m. after the dog team searched the woods around the Florence water plant along Jeffries Creek.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
