COLUMBIA, S.C. – On his lunch break, a Florence man played the Lottery, won $125,000 and took the rest of the day off.
The winner told lottery officials he was with a coworker at the Timmonsville Mini Mart of SC on 313 West Smith Street in Timmonsville and each bought a $5 Super Tripler Win scratch-off.
His coworker didn’t win anything and “got mad for a minute” when he scratched his.
“I’m debt free!” he said.
Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Super Tripler Win game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
For selling the claimed ticket, Timmonsville Mini Mart of SC in Timmonsville received a commission of $1,250.
