COLUMBIA, S.C. – On his lunch break, a Florence man played the Lottery, won $125,000 and took the rest of the day off.

The winner told lottery officials he was with a coworker at the Timmonsville Mini Mart of SC on 313 West Smith Street in Timmonsville and each bought a $5 Super Tripler Win scratch-off.

His coworker didn’t win anything and “got mad for a minute” when he scratched his.

“I’m debt free!” he said.

Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Super Tripler Win game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Timmonsville Mini Mart of SC in Timmonsville received a commission of $1,250.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.