COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Florence man bought three lottery tickets and all three were winners.
He says he stopped for a snack at Diya Food Mart on Boykin Avenue in Lamar, bought a lottery ticket and won $15. He bought two more tickets with his winnings. He won $50 and then $250,000.
He said he didn’t buy any more tickets after that.
“I feel great,” he told lottery officials about his winning streak. “It took the stress off.”
Three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Gold Rush game, at odds of 1 in 780,000.
For selling the claimed ticket, Diya Food Mart in Lamar received a commission of $2,500.
