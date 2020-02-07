FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man remains in jail without bond following his arrest in connection with the burglary of a Waverly Avenue residence.
Joel Demetrius Waiters, 21, of 404 Howard Street, was taken into custody by Florence Police officers who were investigating the Jan. 30 early morning burglary, according to a release from the agency.
He is charged with one count of first-degree burglary.
The victims were awakened by the sounds of people breaking into the residence.
"The suspects attempted to rob the victims, but fled the scene after a brief physical altercation with one of the victims," according to the release.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
