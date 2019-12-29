FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police are investigate the fatal shooting Saturday night of a Florence man.
The victim of the shooting at 625 Ervin Court in Florence was Christopher Gibson, 19, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The shooting occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Gibson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to von Lutcken.
The body will be sent to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy, von Lutcken said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
