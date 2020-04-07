FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man was arrested and is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11, three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a minor and 14 counts of third-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a minor.
The arrest came after specially trained child abuse investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the S.C. Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Florence man on April 2.
"On or about November 2012 George Edward Harding, IV (42, of 414 Bellingham Court, Florence) is alleged to have engaged in the sexual battery of a child. In addition, Harding is alleged to have created, possessed and/or distributed visual images of children engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity," according to a release on the arrest and charges.
Harding faces up to life in prison if convicted of the more serious of the charges.
Harding is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $47,500 surety bond on the sexual exploitation of a minor charges. Bond has been denied on the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge, according to the release.
This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
