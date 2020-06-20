FLORENCE, S.C. – The body of a 24-year-old Florence man was recovered Friday afternoon from a local pond.
The man who drowned in the pond near the Florence soccer complex at 3701 W. Palmetto St. in Florence was identified as Jacob Alexander Stagg of Florence, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Saturday.
Foul play is not suspected, von Lutcken said.
The body is scheduled to be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.