FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man died Tuesday when the moped he was riding collided with a car on Cherokee Road.
The 10:56 a.m. crash happened at the intersection of Cherokee Road and Plum Drive, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Donald Thomas Elmore, Sr., 48. He was taken to a Florence area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to a release from the coroner's office.
"The collision is still under investigation, however, no charges will be filed at this time. The initial
investigation indicates Mr. Elmore made an unlawful turn causing the collision," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release from the Florence Police Department.
