FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after allegedly having lewd contact with a 5-year-old girl.
Mark Anthony Berry, 53, of Florence was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Friday and charged with one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim under 16.
Third degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony. If convicted, Berry faces a fine in the discretion of the court, up to 15 years in prison, or both.
Berry is accused of committing a lewd act upon a 5-year-old girl between June 1, 2019 and Jan. 4.
Berry is being detained at the Florence County Detention Center and bond has been denied.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing.
