FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death Monday of a Kingstree woman.
The body of Michelle Leigh Payne, 52, was discovered in a vacant lot on South Barringer Street Monday morning, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
She was stabbed to death, according to the coroner and a release from the Florence Police Department.
Samuel Dashon Jackson, 44, of 514 S. Barringer Street, was arrested and is charged with one count each of murder and first-degree assault and battery.
He remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond on the murder charge and in lieu of $50,000 bond on the assault charge, according to the detention center's Website.
The slaying remains under investigation, according to the police department release.
