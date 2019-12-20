FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man is free on bond following a pursuit and drug bust.
Brandon Domonique Fludd, 29, of 2109 North Tobin Road, is charged with manufacture/distribution of cocaine base and failure to stop for blue light following the Dec. 14 incident, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
On Dec. 14 deputies with the office's Pro-Active Community Enforcement Team (PACE) initiated a traffic stop on Lawson Street in Florence but, as the deputy approached the car, the driver fled in the vehicle, according to the release.
The pursuit ended on West Marion Street and Fludd was taken into custody.
"Inside the vehicle in plain view deputies noticed on the driver floorboard and arm rest an off white rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine. A further search of the vehicle revealed approximately 8.9 grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine, a box of clear sandwich baggies and a digital scale with white powder residue consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. In addition, a quantity of U.S. currency was also seized," according to the release.
Fludd is currently free on $30,000 bond, according to the release.
