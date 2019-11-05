FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces drug and weapons charges following a domestic violence incident that briefly closed Church Street late Monday morning.
Florence Police initially responded at 11:50 a.m. to the 1200 block of June Lane and while en route were "advised that the suspect, Jaidonn Eric James (28 of 808 Kershaw Street), had threatened to kill the victim while displaying a firearm and had their child inside their apartment," according to a release from the Florence Police Department
Officers were able to set up a perimeter and detain the suspect when he walked out of his apartment. They briefly stopped traffic on Church Street during the arrest to ensure motorists' safety, according to the release.
The victim left the apartment to call 911, according to the release.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment and recovered "a stolen pistol and a quantity of suspected marijuana."
Investigators charged James with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intend to distribute marijuana.
He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and, as of Tuesday morning, awaited a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.