FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man was arrested Wednesday for making a threat to law enforcement through social media.
Karl Pace Mayo III, 36, is alleged to have posted an offer to purchase ammunition for anyone who wanted to kill law enforcement.
According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was posted on or about Sunday, after Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer Jackson Winkeler was fatally shot on airport property while making a traffic stop.
Mayo was charged with breach of peach and violation of the S.C. Computer Crime Act.
He was released Thursday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $1,558.50 surety bond, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
