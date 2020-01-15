FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Little Theatre will host the Crazy Love Karaoke contest fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The event is open to people 21 and older. Tickets are $50 per person and an additional $25 to enter the karaoke contest.
There is a $1,000 prize for the winner of the karaoke contest. The contest will be judged by three local celebrity judges.
In addition to the karaoke contest, WPDE’s Ed Piotrowski will host the event, and there will be food from local restaurants, drinks from Corks Bartending and a silent auction.
