FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Lions gathered in the warehouse at Ferguson Enterprises to do what they have done for as long as anyone can remember — load food packages as part of their Good Fellows Project.
Early arrivals on Friday night helped organize several pallets of food from heaviest to lightest in two separate lines so that volunteers could take a bag down the line with the heaviest food going in first and a loaf of bread going in last.
A second line, arranged the same way, included a different set of staples to be loaded after the first set was exhausted.
"Each year, right at Christmas, we'll deliver two bags of groceries to needy families in our area. It's a little help at Christmas Time," said Michael Singletary, chairman of the project.
This year's menu included canned hams, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, soup, flour, sugar, grits, soup, salt plus bar soap and dish soap.
Many Lions make it a family project and bring their children to help pack the bags and then bring them back when the volunteers gather again to distribute the food.
Starting about 8 a.m. Saturday, Singletary said, Lions would load up their cars with bags — two bags, one of each line — and deliver them.
"We'll start at 8 a.m. and hopefully be done by 10 or 11," Singletary said.
"It is one of our club's favorites," Singletary said.
