FLORENCE, S.C. – This November, the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library will host two SC Codes meetups.
The first will be Thursday and the second Nov 21. Both will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Dunlap Hopkins Technology Training Room on the second floor.
Attendees will be able to try out the SC Codes online platform and get free guidance from tech industry mentors.
SC Codes offers free online coding courses, mentorship opportunities, and career resources for anyone interested in programming — whether they’re brand new to code or looking to add technical skills.
Coding is the process of using a programming language to create computer software, apps and websites.
A collaboration powered by the S.C. Department of Commerce’s Office of Innovation and Build Carolina, SC Codes is a first-of-its-kind, state-funded resource that connects students with experienced industry mentors and provides pathways for continuing education and employment in technology-related fields.
SC Codes has partnered with libraries and technology firms across the state to provide facilities and expert mentors to support and promote the free online platform and create a statewide coding community.
Admission to the meetup is free and open to anyone interested in coding, mentorship, or just finding out more about the SC Codes initiative.
For more information, please call the library at (843) 413-7074, or visit www.sccodes.org.
