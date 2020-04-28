FLORENCE, S.C. – The intersection at North Coit Street and West Lucas Street (U.S. 52) closed at noon Tuesday for railroad crossing repairs.
It will remain closed until noon on May 5.
The city of Florence received notification Tuesday morning from Bundrick Rail Service.
Bundrick Rail Service is under contract with the G&W Railroad, which owns the South Carolina Central Railroad.
The S.C. Department of Transportation has approved detour signs that were posted Tuesday. All businesses in the area and emergency services (E911 Dispatch, Florence Police Department and Florence County Sheriff's Department) have been notified of the closure.
