FLORENCE, S.C. — Shoppers aren't the only ones struggling to find supplies like disinfectant, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to help ride out COVID-19 — hospitals face the same challenge.
Hospitals and first responders have found masks, especially N95-quality masks, to be in short supply and some have asked their staff to reuse masks — within CDC guidelines.
“Hospitals throughout the country are facing similar challenges in supply management during this unprecedented health event,” said Michelle King, director of epidemiology for McLeod Health. “Many organizations, like ours, are actively working to procure additional supplies to sustain us in the days ahead as communities fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Donations of masks from people in the community are being distributed to clinical staff caring for this patient population.”
King said at McLeod staff members are reusing or extending use of masks according to CDC guidelines.
“At this time we are not accepting handmade mask donations,” said Vance Reynolds, chief executive officer of MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers. “Currently MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers are not using handmade masks. When applicable, our medical staff use N95 respirators proven to block 95 percent of airborne particles including large and small particles. We are making every effort to conserve respirators as directed by the CDC. There is currently no shortage of N95 respirators at MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers. Care team members have been directed to reuse N95 respirators if possible under certain circumstances.”
Jill Bramblett, executive director of McLeod Health Foundation, sent out a call for assistance.
“McLeod Health is in need of various items to help sustain our supplies due to COVID-19,” Bramblett said. “Also, if you have any leads to other businesses in the community that may have these supplies on hand, please send me their contact information, and we will reach out to them. We have an entire task force working to collect supplies from our community. Thank you for your help to ensure the best possible care and safety for our patients and our staff.”
She said the following items are needed: Clorox Wipes or other viral-level disinfectants, individual bottles of hand sanitizer (they may have these as marketing promos, these are acceptable), N95 respirator masks — any sizes; surgical masks, goggles for eye protection, gowns or body suits (Tyvek is a brand name), jumpsuits, painter’s suits, bunny suits — all sizes, face shields, NITRILE gloves / clean (not sterile) gloves, head covers/bouffant bonnets.
McLeod Health is accepting donations of masks based on a set of directions it is supplying to individuals who are interested in making masks. People who would like to donate their time and talent can call Lauren Snipes with the McLeod Health Foundation at 843-777-5082.
Beyond quilters and sewers in the community, area hospitals have found a local resource in the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SiMT) at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Mark Roth, FDTC vice president of manufacturing and technology, said the school has been approached by Prisma Health, McLeod Health and MUSC about printing headbands for face shields for them.
"We’re printing headbands as fast as we can, trying to be part of the solution," Roth said.
"The good news is we have industrial printers instead of the home-hobbiest-3-D printers," Roth said.
The center's printers don't actually print them faster than the smaller home printers do — it takes both about two hours to print a headband.
But that's not an issue, Roth said.
"We’re doing 100 headbands at a time now and printing them, post processing and getting them out as fast as we can."
Roth said the limited production from the center's printers can't meet all the needs, but it is taking some of the pressure off.
"These companies have jumped out ahead of this virus for our area and their teams who work with us are really outstanding," Roth said.
