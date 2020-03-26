FLORENCE, S.C. – The hospitality industry is taking a beating as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotel reservations are being canceled and those who are traveling are finding a new “norm.”
“We have seen a massive amount of cancellations to the end of May,” said Jenny Hunt, regional director of sales and marketing for High-Rise Hotels.
High Rise has six properties in the Florence area, two near the Florence Center — Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Homewood Suites by Hilton and, Tru by Hilton, The Comfort Suites, and Country Inn Suites on Highway 52 and the Holiday Inn & Express Suites off Highway 327. The company has just broken ground on a third hotel near the Florence Center, The Aloft.
“We have had to lay off more than half of our associates,” said Ron Glancy, senior vice president of operations with Raines Hospitality.
He said it could climb as high as 75 percent before this crisis is over.
Raines Hospitality has 17 properties in four markets, including eight in Florence, six near the Florence Center — Courtyard by Marriott, Springhill Suites by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, and Comfort Inn and Suites and Hotel Florence and Hyatt Place in downtown Florence. Other markets are Augusta, Charleston and Columbia.
He said the Charleston market has been especially hit hard.
Raldex Hospitality is headquartered in Florence and has been here since 1993.
Chad Patterson, vice president of Raldex Hospitality, said the occupancy of its five hotels in Florence has dropped drastically.
Raldex Hospitality’s five properties in Florence are Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn & Suites/ Florence at the Florence Center, Holiday Inn Express & Suites/Florence; Hampton Inn & Suites/Florence (North I-95) and Staybridge Suites/Florence.
Hunt said that last week people were still traveling on their way back home so the occupancy rate was higher then. She said a lot of Canadians were trying to get back home and stopped in Florence on their way.
Hunt said companies have canceled corporate gatherings; people are canceling vacation plans and rooms are becoming vacant.
She said group and individual cancellations for the near future represent a tremendous loss.
On Monday, Hunt said High-Rise Hotels had not experienced any layoffs in this area and was trying to figure out how to get through the coronavirus pandemic without doing so. She said the company has its employees’ best interest at heart and wants to keep them safe and employed.
“We are trying to get through this together,” Hunt said.
“We educated our staff early on about the virus with information from the CDC,” Hunt said. “We are taking all the necessary precautions. Education is the best defense.”
Hunt said the company is stepping up the cleaning of public areas in its hotels and want people to know they are doing everything they can to keep it clean and safe.
Hunt said the company's hotels don’t have restaurants, but they do offer breakfast and social hour at Homewood Suites.
“Since no groups can congregate in a public area, we have modified our breakfast to a bag to go,” Hunt said.
She said that asking people to stay at home and adhere to social distancing doesn’t go well together with the hospitality industry.
“It is a very scary time for our industry,” Hunt said.
Hunt said she wants people to know their hotels are open should they need a place to stay.
“We appreciate our customers and are proud to greet and serve them,”
Hunt said they are in for a tough few months, but when things return to normal she hopes business will be booming.
On Tuesday, Patterson said no layoffs had occurred at Raldex but some employees have taken furloughs and others have gone to part-time hours.
Housekeeping duties have shifted with fewer guests and some guests opting not to have housekeeping come in their room during their stay.
Food service has also changed. At Hilton Garden Inn, only takeout and room service are being offered.
“We are continuing to stay abreast of the directions of the governor,” Patterson said.
“We (hospitality industry) are feeling this all over, not just here,” Patterson said. “We went through 9-11 and the crash of 2008 but nothing like this.”
He said they are doing what they can to stay open.
Patterson said the guests they do have are very appreciative and understanding.
Everyone has come together, he said. Guest complaints are minimal.
“We are taking it day by day,” Patterson said. “No one has ever experienced this before.”
He said there are some people who are still traveling, and the company wants to offer them the best service possible.
“We have a great group of managers,” Patterson said.
On Wednesday, Glancy said, “The Charleston market has been hit harder than any of our other markets.”
He said the company is considering whether to close some hotels and compress the business into a few.
“We are running on a skeleton crew,” Glancy said.
He said general managers are cleaning rooms, manning front desks, and doing everything they can to get by.
“None of us has ever experienced anything like this,” Glancy said. “Only a few are alive who experienced World War II.”
He said this has been the hardest couple of weeks on everyone. Glancy said you can see the grief and pain in managers' and associates’ eyes. He said managers and associates are close and having to let someone go under these circumstances is hard.
“It is gut-wrenching,” Glancy said.
Glancy said he has every confidence the hospitality industry will bounce back once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
He said business has been very good since 2008-2009, until a few weeks ago.
“We had three hotels in 2009,” Glancy said. “Now we have 17.”
He said other hotels are in the pipeline.
“Once we are on the other side of this curve and people are recovering,” Glancy said. “All these people who have been cooped up in their homes will want to travel.”
He said he anticipates a record number of people hitting the road, which will present another challenge for the industry.
Probably as quick as business stopped it will start, Glancy said. He said the company is keeping a close watch on the number of rooms being booked. He said management talks daily.
“Our goal is to get our associates back (to work) as soon as possible,” he said.
Glancy said once business begins to come back the company will immediately need housekeeping, bartenders, servers, front-desk staff and others.
“Every day is a new challenge,” Glancy said. “I like to be an optimistic person. I think the economy is going to come roaring back and hotels and restaurants will be leading the charge.”
