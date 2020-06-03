FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.
Florence firefighters responded at 4:38 a.m. to 1711 Woods Drive to a report of smoke in the back room of the house.
Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire was electrical, according to a release from the agency.
Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. Florence Police officers and medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.