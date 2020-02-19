FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire caused by an unattended wood stove Tuesday night.
Florence firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. to 811 Magnolia Street and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof, according to a release from the agency.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and were on scene for about two hours conducting overhaul and cleanup.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by officers with Florence Police Department.
