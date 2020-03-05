Florence Fire

Florence firefighters Thursday afternoon responded to a house fire in the 600 Block of Jefferson Street in Florence. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Thursday afternoon battled a house fire in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

Firefighters were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the house.

They were able to quickly control the fire though not before the house suffered some fire, water and smoke damage.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Florence responded three engine companies and a ladder company to the blaze and were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence Police officers.

