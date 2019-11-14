FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Thursday afternoon were able to limit damage to the stove of a home in the 1400 Block of Waverly Avenue.
Firefighters responded about 2:45 p.m. to the home.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Florence Police assisted at the scene.
