Florence Fire

Florence firefighters Thursday afternoon work to air a Waverly Avenue home where the stove caught fire. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading and limit damage to the stove.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Thursday afternoon were able to limit damage to the stove of a home in the 1400 Block of Waverly Avenue.

Firefighters responded about 2:45 p.m. to the home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Florence Police assisted at the scene.

