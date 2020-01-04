FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick action by Florence firefighters Friday night kept a house fire contained to the room in which it started.
Firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. to 1316 Tallulah Street and arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the home, according to a release from the agency.
"Florence firefighters had the fire under control in approximately seven minutes after arriving on scene. The fire was contained to the room of origin," Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in the release.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the residents of the home have been turned over to the Red Cross.
Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted at the scene by Florence Police.
"The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms," Johnson wrote in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.