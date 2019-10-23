FLORENCE, S.C. -- Working smoke alarms allowed a Florence family to safely escape their burning home early Wednesday morning.
Florence firefighters responded at 3:42 a.m. to 1130 Lewis Lane and arrived to find fire coming from the home, according to a release from the agency.
Firefighters had, within 10 minutes of arrival, conducted a search of the home and controlled the fire, Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in the release.
Florence firefighters, who responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff, were assisted at the scene by Florence Police officers and medics with Florence County EMS.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called in to attend to the family.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, according to the release.
"The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms," Johnson wrote in the release. "The Florence Fire Department also encourages everyone to change their batteries in their smoke alarms twice a year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.