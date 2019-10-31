FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hilton Garden Inn Thursday night will transform into a "Haunted Hotel" to give children a safe environment in which to trick-or-treat.
This is the second year that Raldex Hospitality has tricked out one of their properties for such an event.
Last year more than 1,500 children participated in the event and this year the organization expects close to 2,000. It expects to have 55 area businesses on hand to hand out treats to children.
This year's event runs from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2671 Hospitality Boulevard, near the Florence Center at the Interstate 95/20 interchange in Florence.
