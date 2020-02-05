FLORENCE, S.C. — All three high schools in Florence One Schools now have Evolv Express, a bomb and threat detection device, that checks students as they come into the schools.
The Evolv Express allows students to enter the school without having to have their bags checked. If a threat is detected, the system will show the faculty member on a screen where the threat is located on the student.
Evolve Express can screen more than 3,600 people an hour, and the system can screen several people at once. The device is frictionless, meaning students do not have to stop and they can walk right through the machine.
Kim Mack, principal of South Florence High School, said the new detection devices have allowed students to more quickly enter the school in the mornings.
“It’s a lot easier process for the students to go through,” Mack said. “They’re not waiting for us to go through their book bags. It’s just a good process.”
Mack said in the past the teachers had to check every student at South Florence High, but with the new system they only have to check nearly 15 or 20 students who set off the Evolv Express.
The implementation of Evolv Express has also lessened the burden on teachers in the mornings. At each entrance of the school, there used to be about 12 faculty members checking students’ bags, but now there are only six teachers and one administrator at each entrance.
Ashton Freshwater, a sophomore at South Florence High, said the new detection device has flowed better than the metal detectors the school had in the past.
“It’s so much easier for the students to come through,” Freshwater said. “You don’t have to take as much stuff out. You only take your Chromebook out and walk through.”
The detection systems were added to West Florence High the first week of December and were added to South Florence and Wilson High two weeks ago, said Douglas Nunnally, director of security and school safety.
“I think it’s going really well,” Nunnally said. “We used the experience at West Florence to really break things in and really get our method down.”
Nunnally said that overall, using the machines has been very smooth.
