FLORENCE, S.C. — As of Wednesday afternoon there were patients under investigation as possibly having COVID 19 but none of them in the Florence area.
But that could change and HopeHealth, which serves patients in the Pee Dee and south to Orangeburg, has activated a task force, increased training and made a plan.
"It's rapidly evolving, every day," said Brian Hanna, M.D., medical director for the clinic. "Even today (Wednesday) they changed the criteria for identifying patients who are PUI — patients under investigation — patients who you would want to consider testing. If you were going by what they had last night you're old now."
"Our task force is meeting weekly and communicating daily through text messaging, email, responding to any updates we see," Hanna said.
And based on what they're seeing, Hanna said, the clinic's response will be global in approach and not limited to staff directly involved in delivering health care.
"We're all being situationally aware," Hanna said.
And the plan for patients extends well beyond the walls of the clinic.
"The appointment system, or call center, is front line," Hanna said.
The staff in the center has been given additional questions to ask related to COVID 19 so that patients with symptoms can be flagged long before they arrive.
"If they call in and they're an existing patient and they have come concerning symptoms we may actually have them wait in their vehicle and text them when it's time to come in and route them to the appropriate location," Hanna said. And part of that routing would have them wear an ear loop mask to keep them from spreading droplets that could, in turn, spread the virus.
Masks won't prevent you from catching the virus, but could prevent someone with the virus from spreading it, he said.
Hanna said staff members in the building are trained to take people exhibiting symptoms and direct them to wear a mask send them to areas where they won't come into contact with otherwise healthy patients.
The North Irby Street location has identified a suite where symptomatic patients can be safely seen to, Hanna said.
Clinicians there will still have to deal with patients who, while there for another type of appointment, may say, "Oh, by the way, my cousin just got back from China and he was coughing and sneezing and now I feel kind of ill," Hanna said.
Based on what the CDC and other such agencies are saying, Hanna said, HopeHealth has started refresher courses for staff on the safe and correct use of personal protective equipment with a specific focus on how to take it off.
"Most health care are exposed by improperly removing protective equipment," Hanna said.
Hanna said the virus is spread much the same way the flu is.
"For the public it's scary because it's new. There is a lot of information we're learning over time," Hanna said. "Sometimes people like to throw in information that's not true."
Hanna said HopeHealth is also in contact with Florence's two hospitals — McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Kristie Gibbs with McLeod Health said the hospital is working with the South Carolina Hospital Association, which is coordinating the state's hospitals' response.
"As always, the safety of McLeod Health staff, patients and their families is paramount," Gibbs said. "While there have been no reported cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the state of South Carolina, although more cases have been identified nationwide, our epidemiology teams and clinical staff are prepared."
"McLeod Health Emergency Departments, McLeod Health Physician Offices, and McLeod Urgent Care Centers are using a screening tool to help identify any patient with a possible 2019-nCoV infection," she said. "We are auditing all needed supplies including pharmaceuticals. We will be reviewing our visitation policy to protect our staff as well as patients and we are responding as needed with updates from the CDC and DHEC."
"MUSC Health is closely monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety of our patients and care team is our number one priority," according to a statement from the hospital. "Our leadership and infection prevention teams are meeting regularly to assess the latest developments, prepare our care teams, and review the latest South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to monitor patient symptoms across all of our facilities."
For more information on the virus in South Carolina visit MUSC's page at https://muschealth.org/patients-visitors/coronavirus-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.