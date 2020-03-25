FLORENCE, S.C. — The General Electric plant in Florence will continue to make magnets for use in the construction of MRI machines.
A GE representative confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the facility would not be used by GE Healthcare to manufacture equipment needed to fight the coronavirus.
Automaker Ford announced Tuesday that it would be working with GE Healthcare, 3M, and the United Autoworkers to produce needed emergency equipment including ventilators.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has estimated that the Empire State alone will require up to 30,000 ventilators of which the state has an estimated 3,000-4,000 now with an additional order of around 7,000.
Ventilators help patients breathe. People infected with COVID-19 can develop — in severe cases — an inflammation of their lungs including fluid build-up that prevents them from breathing as easily on their own.
The Florence GE plant has 30-year roots in South Carolina’s Magic City. It has over 400 employees, making it one of the county’s largest employers.
