FLORENCE, S.C. -- Congregants from First Presbyterian Church in Florence gathered Sunday afternoon at the church to work toward spreading Christmas cheer – and the word of God.
Several dozen people packed into one of the church's auditoriums where tables of toys, labeled for children by sex and age, were arranged in cafeteria lines where participants made their way along, stuffing their boxes along the way.
"We are doing shoe box packing, and this is through Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, and this is a way for the word of God to reach children throughout the world," said Deacon Linda Smiley who was working to organize the packing.
"Many of the children who will receive these boxes have never received a gift in their life," Smiley said. "Their parents live on subsistence and are barely able to provide for their children. This gives them hope for the future."
Smiley said that after the children receive the boxes, they will be able to go through a 12-week program that will prepare them to be disciples to others in their community.
"This is a family event with children of all ages from the little ones to the 90s," Smiley said.
After the boxes were packed, lay leaders laid hands upon them and prayed for each one.
