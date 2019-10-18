FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Friday night extinguished a chimney fire before it could do significant damage to a home.
Firefighters responded about 10:40 p.m. to 511 Winston Street and found a chimney fire near the top of the chimney.
They were able to quickly extinguish it with dry chemical extinguishers.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
