FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Gregg Avenue duplex was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Friday morning fire.
Florence firefighters responded about 9:15 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from the residence -- smoke that could be seen from most of Florence.
Firefighters worked initially to control the blaze, which melted the siding of a neighboring home, and then to finally extinguish the blaze.
The resident of the occupied half of the duplex was able to safely escape the fire.
The department expects to release more information on the fire later Friday.
