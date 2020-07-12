EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Angelica Gary, a rising fifth-grader, recently learned that her artwork was published in the June 15 edition of TIME for Kids magazine.
“I was really, really surprised and very excited,” Angelica said. “To be (published) in a magazine, it is a great opportunity.”
She paid tribute to one of her favorite artists, William H. Johnson, who was born and raised in Florence. Angelica created a variation of Johnson’s work called “Jitterbugs,” which was chosen for inclusion in the magazine.
Johnson lived from 1901 to 1970. He spent most of his life in New York and Europe and is known for his portraits and landscapes depicting African Americans during the 1930s and 1940s. His work hangs in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., as well as in New York City and the Florence County Museum.
Nine-year-old Angelica said she likes how Johnson used a lot of bright colors and how his artwork captures your attention and draws you in.
“I love bright colors,” Angelica said. “It makes the art stand out more.”
She created her artwork using bright-colored markers.
Angelica wants to follow in Johnson’s footsteps and someday take art classes in New York City and later in Europe.
“Angelica first became interested in art when she visited Grand Central Station in New York City as a young child,” said her mother, Dr. Wanda Fernandopulle.
“I bought some art supplies there,” Angelica said.
Angelica likes drawing and painting because it makes her feel very happy, she said.
Angelica’s mother said that in 2019, Angelica toured the East Wing of the White House, and she was able to see several beautiful paintings of former presidents and first ladies. Fernandopulle said Angelica hopes one day her artwork will hang in the White House.
Angelica said her favorite things to draw are animals, people and all sorts of things.
Other than art, Angelica said, she likes to go outside and play and read.
She attends the private K-12 International Academy, an online school. Her favorite subject in school is history.
Angelica lives with her mother in the Effingham area of Florence County.
