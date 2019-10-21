FLORENCE – The Florence Festival of Lights will not be conducted this year, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Huggins family have announced.
“We have enjoyed the four successful years that the festival has taken place but have made the decision to not open in 2019,” said Jen Nielson, the executive director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-S.C. Chapter.
The Florence Festival of Lights, which has been held at Hoffmeyer Place in Florence, raised funds to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in efforts to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis and fund medical research. Cystic fibrosis affects the lungs, sinuses, and digestive tracts of more than 70,000 people worldwide.
Funds raised by the festival for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in previous years have gone toward the foundation’s goal of helping people with cystic fibrosis live longer, healthier lives by funding the development of new medications while searching for a cure.
“We would like to extend our utmost gratitude to all of our sponsors as well as the over 10,000 people that attended the festival over the last four years,” Nielson said. “Your support has directly helped thousands of people with CF live better lives.”
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is an accredited charity of the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.