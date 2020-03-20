FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City Center Farmers Market will be open for food purchases using a modified layout Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the new market location, 200 Sanborn Street.
The local foods market has 12 vendors for Saturday’s market with prepared food items from Downtown Southern Funk and Brooklyn South Deli, baked goods and breads from Sweet Caroline’s, Angel Crafts Bakery, and Breads & Threads, salad greens from Mycro and Milliken Farms, an assortment of seasonal vegetables from Ellerbe Farms, proteins from Maypop Farms, fresh local strawberries from M&M Farms, and local honey from Crafty Maibritt, LLC.
Market organizers request that all customers enter from the 200 Sanborn Street access and follow directional signs. Taking into consideration recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on social distancing. Customers are asked to make their purchases and depart promptly. Customers are strongly encouraged to use non-cash payment methods.
