FLORENCE, S.C. — Stuffed bears have taken over Florence neighborhoods.
While children are stuck doing their school work from home during school closures, residents in many neighborhoods around Florence have been placing stuffed bears in their front-facing windows, on mailboxes or on porches.
Brittany Terrio and her two sons, Wyatt Terrio and Parker Terrio, went on a bear hunt on their golf cart through the Oakdale community and found 22 bears hiding in the neighborhood.
One bear was even hiding in a police car, Brittany said.
Wyatt and Parker were excited to take part in the bear hunt, Brittany said.
“It’s real fun, especially because with Wyatt being 4 years old, he gets a way more animated, way more excited,” Brittany said. “With my 8-year-old, he is so sweet and wonderful with his little brother that he’ll kind of just hype him up. … He makes it even more special for my 4-year-old, which is really sweet.”
Brittany said the bear hunt throughout Florence shows the people are being a lot more thoughtful and considerate of one another, especially toward the kids, to help them remain in high spirits and have fun during this time.
“It’s like a pleasant surprise that I’m seeing unity more so now than I ever have before,” Brittany said. “There’s a lot more neighborly love that I see going around.“
Brittany and her sons hid a big bear in their kitchen window so that children in their neighborhoods could see the bear from the road.
Bears are not the only plush animals in the windows.
Stacey Coker and her 5-year-old daughter, Aspen Coker, went bear hunting Tuesday morning through a couple of neighborhoods. In addition to bears, Stacey and Aspen saw a Spider-Man, Minnie Mouse, the Toy Story bunch, owls and several other stuffed animals.
The two saw so many bears and stuffed animals that they could not keep count, Stacey said.
Julianne Page started a Facebook group last week titled Going On A Bear Hunt Florence SC to give people a place to share their location on bear hunts.
Page said she got the idea from another Facebook group and decided to start it in Florence.
Within a week the group grew to more than 1,000 members, and people share pictures of their bear locations.
Page said she is glad to see that there are so many people taking part because the more people who take part in the bear hunt, the more fun it is for the kids.
The Facebook group is open to the public.
