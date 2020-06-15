FLORENCE, S.C. – The Veterans Resource Center of Florence recently received a $2,500 donation from Florence Elks Lodge No. 1020.
This "gratitude grant" comes from one of the many grants available at the Elks National Foundation community grants program.
The funding will be used to help the resource center continue its work of assisting the veterans of the seven-county Pee Dee area.
The resource center assists "qualifying" veterans with past due rents and utilities, among other things.
The Elks’ motto is "Elks Care, Elks Share."
