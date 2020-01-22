COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eight officers of the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department will be honored by the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association Thursday evening.
Medals of Valor will be presented to the late Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, the late Florence County Sheriff's Office investigator Farrah Turner, Florence County Sheriff's Office investigator Sarah Miller, Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Arie Davis, Florence police Sgt. Scott Williamson, Florence police Lance Cpl. Travis Scott, Florence County Sheriff's Office investigator Ben Price, and Florence County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Chase McDaniel. The presentations will be made at a ceremony beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the Marriott in Columbia.
Six of the officers were injured during a shooting on Oct. 3, 2018. Two other officers shot that day, Carraway and Turner, died of their injuries.
“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities every day," Sheriff Adell Dobey of Edgefield County said. "We certainly do not want to diminish the risks and sacrifices that all law enforcement officers make, but we do believe the officers we have selected to receive the Medal of Valor Award this year truly deserve special recognition.”
Dobey is chairman of the Medal of Valor Committee.
“These officers literally stared death in the face in an effort to serve and protect complete strangers. Their actions are worthy of our utmost respect and admiration," said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, president of the sheriffs' association. "These types of stories are far more prevalent than we even recognize, which is what makes this such a noble profession."
The officers are among 18 officers statewide to receive the award.
The other officers are Cpl. Kerry Johnson of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. William Kimbro of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Pvt. 1st Class Dustin Morris of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, 1st Sgt. Chuck Mixon of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jack Lee of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Warren McColl of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, investigator Antonio Alford of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Victoria Cheek of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Chad Cheras of the Clio Police Department, Captain Chris Duke of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Ryan MacAdams Sr. of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, K9 specialist Richard Hazel of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Toby Horne of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Donovan Shealy of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agent Russ Padgett of the State Law Enforcement Division.
The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Medal of Valor Award is presented to law enforcement officers who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty; exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness, and presence of mind; or act with unusual swiftness, regardless of their personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect human life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.