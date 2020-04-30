FLORENCE, S.C. — A lit candle left too close to some drapes destroyed a Florence duplex late Thursday afternoon.
Florence firefighters responded at 3:49 p.m. to 411 Harrell St. and arrived to find fire coming from the front of the duplex, according to the fire department.
The firefighters were able to control the fire in about 30 minutes.
All residents of the duplex were able to safely escape and were left in the care of the Pee Dee Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The Florence Fire Department sent three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence Police officers.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
