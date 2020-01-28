FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man who was shot at a Florence County convenience store Friday in an instance of domestic violence has died.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Chad Elliott Yarborough, 44, of Florence, died Sunday at a Florence hospital.
Kristan Diana Collins, 34, of 417 East Tierra Drive, Florence, is currently charged with attempted murder, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to animals or personal property with a value of $2,000 or less, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and a probation violation.
Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said charges against her would be upgraded.
She is currently in the Florence County Detention Center where she is being held without bond pending a hearing before a circuit court judge.
The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. Friday at or near the Old Delmae gas station in the 900 block of South Cashua Drive. Yarborough was shot in the neck, according Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. He was taken to a hospital.
Collins was identified by sheriff’s deputies and was later arrested after a pursuit.
Kirby said he and four other officers stopped Collins near the Center Road/Honda Way exit on Interstate 95. He added nobody was injured in the traffic stop though two cruisers were damaged in the pursuit.
