FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two would-be armed robbers Saturday morning got nothing for their efforts.
When the clerk of a dollar store on East Palmetto Street at Fire Tower Road opened the store's back door to take out the trash two black males entered the store, both armed with what the clerk described as pistols, said Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
The two ran from the store before they got any money or merchandise, Kirby said.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
