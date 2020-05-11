FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council did not vote to raise water and sewer rates Monday afternoon.
Upon the recommendation of Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, the city council unanimously voted to defer the first reading of Bill No. 2020-17, which establishes a rate schedule for the city's water and sewer for the next 10 years.
The new schedule would begin on July 1 and contains water and sewer rate increases of 1% for the first three fiscal years: 2021, 2022 and 2023. After the first three years, water rates will increase by 2% per year and sewer rates will increase by 3% per year for the remaining seven years of the schedule. The schedule will also fund the construction of a waste water treatment plant in west Florence. It was developed after a study performed by Willdan Financial Services. City Councilman Glynn F. Willis, also recommended these rates.
The city establishes the rates on a 10-year schedule so as to provide bondholders an indication of revenue expected and also to avoid playing politics with the rates.
Wukela told the council that the rate increases are actually less than the rate increases set in an ordinance approved by the council 10 years ago. Wukela said that the ordinance passed in 2010 establishes a 3% per year increase to the rates to counter the loss of value due to inflation.
Inflation is the loss in purchasing value of a dollar as more dollars are added to the economy over time. Anytime more of something is added, the laws of supply and demand dictate that the value of one of that something decreases.
He said he offered the recommendation of deferral as the council considers how to balance two needs that are in conflict with each other.
First, there's the need for the city to set its rates in a way that appeals to people likely to purchase the city's water and sewer utility bonds. That group wants rates that are high enough to meet the level of inflation – bonds set at a rate lower than the inflation rate are worth less – and, given the amount of money injected into the economy to stimulate the recovery necessitated by the COVID-19 shutdowns, it's possible that the city's rate increases are too low to do this.
Wukela spoke of the possibility of inflation as high as 5% to 6%.
Second, there's the immediate needs of the citizens of the city and county that are served by the water and sewer utility. Increasing rates right now could hurt, as many people are currently out of jobs due to the shutdowns and, most likely, don't have an additional 1%, 2% or 3% of their income to spare. Also, those on a fixed income, i.e., Social Security, are also likely to feel that pinch as the method of calculating inflation used by the federal government does not always account for all of the inflation in a given year.
Wukela, however, added that there would be a cost in terms of the interest rates on the city's bonds should it elect not to increase rates. He said that cost would likely be higher to customers than the recommended increases in the bill before the council.
Council members Willis, Teresa Myers Ervin and George D. Jebaily all spoke in favor of the deferral.
