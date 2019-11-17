FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Technical College choir recently received a $2,500 grant from the Florence Regional Arts Alliance to buy dress clothes for performances.
With the grant, the choir will purchase 10 black tuxedos and 10 black gowns. The grant also allowed the choir to purchase FDTC apparel from the bookstore on campus.
The choir will wear their new clothes at the Christmas Concert at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. The choir will join groups from FMU and Morris College, as well as the FMU String Ensemble.
In addition to the local performance, the choir has been invited to sing at the National Memorial Day Celebration at the Washington, D.C., Kennedy Center in May 2020.
“It’s a great opportunity for our students to learn from and hear other great musicians,” said Rebecca Hunter, who leads the FDTC choir.
Hundreds of students from choirs around the country are invited to the three-day celebration of the 2020 Memorial Day event in the nation’s capital. The show will be broadcast to U.S. Armed Forces and their families serving around the world.
FDTC’s Student Choir also is also performing Tuesday for the residents of the Carolinian. The Carolinian is a retirement facility in Florence.
Hunter organized the choir earlier this year. Participants are enrolled in her Music 101 class.
Hunter is applying for other grants to help pay for the FDTC Student Choir’s expenses to the nation’s capital. For more information, contact her at rebecca.hunter@fdtc.edu or 843-661-8181.
