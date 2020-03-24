FLORENCE, S.C. – Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Florence-Darlington Technical College will have its Spring 2020 Commencement at a later date.
The school will not cancel this year’s commencement ceremony, but its leaders will decide on a later date once the outlook of the COVID-19 outbreak becomes clearer. The decision to postpone commencement is consistent with other colleges and universities in the region and throughout the state.
On Monday, the school transitioned to offering the majority of its courses online in an effort to keep the semester on-track. Tech has been a leader in online instruction for many years.
Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, Tech was already exploring innovative technologies to deliver and support online instruction. The school will continue to keep the majority of its instruction online throughout the remainder of the 2020 Spring Semester.
“We have transitioned to offering most of our instruction in an online format,” said Interim President Edward Bethea. “The situation remains very fluid, but solutions and options are coming to the forefront each day. We are making provisions for Wi-Fi access – not only in our parking lots but also at our Cosmetology Center and our sites in Lake City, Mullins and Hartsville.”
Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered Tech to remain closed until at least March 31.
