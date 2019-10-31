FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College has launched an Office of Apprenticeships to serve the workforce development needs of the Pee Dee.
The launch of the new office comes in time for National Apprenticeship Week: Thursday through Nov. 11.
The new initiative will support connecting students with participating employers, who have apprenticeship programs registered with the United States Department of Labor, and it will focus on the high-demand areas of industrial maintenance, welding, HVAC, machine tool technology, nursing and CDL.
“We are excited to serve students in this way and to help meet the workforce development needs of the Pee Dee area,” interim President Ed Bethea said.
The Office of Apprenticeships recently had two informational sessions for employers interested in participating. In January 2020, the office will host a larger session at the SiMT, which will provide information to interested and prospective students — high school students and adults — who plan to take courses at the college or enroll in the fall.
Registered apprenticeship programs have three primary components: an educational element, on-the-job training and a scalable wage increase over the life of the apprenticeship. The Office of Apprenticeships hopes to coordinate opportunities for high school and adult FDTC students to have paid work experiences while they are attending college.
At an event in January, the Office of Apprenticeships will provide information to prospective students and parents of high school students how to apply to the college and also how to apply for an apprenticeship opportunity with one of the participating employers. Employers with apprenticeship programs will also be available to discuss opportunities with their organizations.
South Carolina has received national recognition for its work with registered apprenticeship programs.
The state’s Apprenticeship Carolina division, which is a part of the South Carolina Technical College System, works with companies to register their programs and connects them to college representatives to support their training needs.
South Carolina employers who have registered apprentices are awarded an annual $1,000 state tax credit, over the life of the apprenticeship, and there is no limit to the number of apprentices that an organization may have. In addition, the South Carolina Technical College System has been awarded grants in the past that can support employers in training their apprentices.
Prospective students and employers who are interested in participating in the January event can contact Lauren Holland, associate vice president of corporate and workforce development, at lauren.holland@fdtc.edu or 843-413-2739.
