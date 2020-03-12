FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Pee Dee-area Democratic parties will be having conventions on Saturday.
The Florence County Democratic Party will hold its convention from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Florence County Library.
The Darlington County Democratic Party will hold its convention at 10 a.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church at 327 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville.
The Darlington Democrats will also be holding a precinct organization meeting at the same time as their convention.
These conventions are a part of selecting delegates to represent the parties at the national convention to be held in Milwaukee in July. Democrats who wish to represent their state in Milwaukee must first be a delegate or an alternative delegate for their county at the South Carolina state convention on May 30.
For more information about the Darlington County Democratic Party precinct organization meeting and the convention, contact Sen. Gerald Malloy at 843-339-3000 or gmalloy@bellsouth.net.
