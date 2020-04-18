COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and three additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.
Of those 3 deaths, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County (2). One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County (1).
The number of new cases by county are: Abbeville (5), Aiken (1), Anderson (7), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (7), Dillion (6), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Florence (7), Greenville (38), Greenwood (2), Hampton (2), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lexington (17), McCormick (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (5).
In the Pee Dee Florence County has 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has recorded eight deaths from the virus, Darlington County has 59 cases, Chesterfield County has 35 cases, Marlboro County has 25 cases, Williamsburg County has 20 cases, Dillon County has 17 cases and Marion has 13 cases and has reported on death from the virus.
Along the Grand Strand, Horry County reports 176 cases and a dozen deaths while Georgetown County reports 32 cases and two deaths.
As of April 18, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,833 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,450 were positive and 10,383 were negative. A total of 38,833 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Saturday morning, 5,334 hospital beds are available and 6,017 are utilized, which is a 53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
