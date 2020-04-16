FLORENCE, S.C. — The patrons may be absent, the annual book sale canceled and the doors locked but that doesn't mean that the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence isn't, well, librarying on.
In this time of COVID-19 books continue to go out to the public, the WiFi continues to be used by those in need, reference libraries continue to answer questions, the new bookmobile remains on order, librarians still read books to children, book clubs continue to meet and the collection is being maintained like it can only be done when librarians don't have to work around the patrons.
"We tend to weed periodically anyway, all collections, at all our locations. This has been the time to extensively weed," said Aubrey Carroll, chief of headquarters library services.
"They're able to remove them off the shelf and look at the collection in a much more comprehensive way than we could with the public," he said of the librarians.
And by extensively, Carroll means that at points tables have been covered in stacks of books as librarians have conducted a complete inventory and removed those books that just didn't make the cut anymore.
And cleaned. The books have been wiped down.
"There are a lot of books we've gone through that we'd not normally have been able to go through," said Deboarh Bartell, librarian. "Books that were outdated, torn. A lot of the things we've been able to pull off we'd not have been able to do if we were open, there just wasn't time."
And while the books may not be up to standards for daily circulation, they still have a lot of life left in them.
Toward that end the library has been circulating them one way — out to the public.
"We took a lot of withdrawn books and took them to the free libraries in the community," said Paula Childers, who oversees the children's library.
And it's not just children's books going out the door — it's a little bit of everything.
"People like that they are able to get resources that come from the library and are sanitary by our standards," said Linda Ray, librarian. "They can get something new to take home."
Those free libraries, which look a lot like a box of books, are on the front porch of the library on South Dargan Street in Florence as well as at JP's Gas on East Palmetto Street and the Food Lions on Pamplico Highway and North Cashua Drive.
Ray said she and the other librarians appreciate the businesses that have stepped up to play host to the free libraries for their communities. The communities appear to appreciate it too, she said, as the books appear to have been looked through and taken each morning when she makes the rounds to refresh them.
"It gives people a sense of normalcy," said Alan Smith, librarian. "Just going to the grocery store can be harrowing. When you see something from your library that you can't go to, but you miss, it makes citizens feel connected. They're not just on their own."
"Because so many people don't have a library card they'll be able to get books to read," Childers said of the free libraries, which don't require a library card to use.
"With concerns about the virus, you don't want books heading out and coming back in. These are books people can just take and they don't have to return them," Carroll said. "That lowers the chance of spread by library materials."
Childers said the children's librarians have taken storytime online by posting to YouTube to give children something they can watch that isn't just some other movie. The children's librarians have also dropped off coloring sheets, crayons, stickers and other such things for children.
The library's book clubs have moved online to Facebook video chats.
The library has worked hard to move as many of its services online as possible — including scam information, genealogical research, downloadable audio books, downloadable e-books, animated story books and school tutoring.
And while many of the online services require a library card there's a workaround for that — patrons can get a temporary library card online and then make it a permanent one once the libraries reopen.
And then there is the WiFi — a popular service at the library — that is on 24/7/365 and bleeds out beyond the building's walls.
With many business closed free WiFi may not be an option in the county's smaller communities.
"We have seen a lot of drive-up users," said Smith. "My office is over on this side and I can see cars parked throughout the day for a couple of hours at a time, people with laptops in their cars and using cell phones.
People can walk up and shelter on the library's porch to use the WiFi.
"I answered the phone for children who needed to do homework," Ray said. "(The mother) said they'd come before and couldn't get it. I said, 'Make sure you park on the side of the building near Florence Little Theatre because that's where the WiFi is better.' She said, 'Thank you so much.'"
All the work taking place while the library is closed will pay off once the library is able to reopen.
The library has been cleaned like it hasn't since it opened. Books removed from shelves and wiped down, shelves wiped down and furniture really wiped down.
"The good part about weeding is it refreshes your collection and then people think you have all these new books because all the old books are gone and the other collection looks nicer," Childers said.
"This will make everything easier to use," Smith said.
The downside, though, is that with fewer volumes on the shelves some books may not be where patrons are accustomed to finding them.
That, though, is what librarians are for.
And the used book sale?
"It's difficult to reschedule," Carroll said. "We could say we'll have it in the fall but we don't know what the fall is going to look like. There might still be come social distancing restrictions in effect."
And the book sale doesn't lend itself to social distancing.
The sale is usually held the first Saturday in May.
"I don't anticipate necessarily that we can reschedule it for this year. We're just going to have to see," Carroll said. "People look forward to the event."
One thing, though, is for sure.
"When we have it it's going to be a really good sale," Carroll said.
